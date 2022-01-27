New fire station coming to Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville City Council recently approved the design for a new fire station for the Hinesville Fire Department.

The department will soon have a new look as they prepare to build a new station in the same location.

Chief Robert Kitchings says the new building is much needed.

“We’ve been in here since 1978. Hinesville has grown quite a bit over the years, so in order for our fire service to keep up with the rest of the city, we’ve got to expand and get a larger facility to house our firefighters and apparatus,” said Chief Robert Kitchings of the Hinesville Fire Department.

The 17,000 square foot facility will more than double the space for the fire department. It’ll feature five drive through bays, 13 dorm rooms, and an administrative building.

“It’s going to be a morale boost for our guys. We’re in a building that’s 44 years old that we outgrew a long time ago. Being able to move into a new state-of-the-art facility makes it a little better to get up and come in to work,” said Kitchings.

While there’s no definite price tag yet, the new building is projected to cost between 7.5 and 9 million dollars, paid for through SPLOST funds and American Rescue Plan Act dollars. It’ll also be located at the same place.

“The most important thing is that our address and phone number is going to stay the same, we’ll be here. There’s not going to be a lag in our response, no delays in anything that we do,” said Kitchings.

Kitchings says the latest developments and bids for construction will be discussed at a February City Council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.