Parker’s House receives big donation for women’s shelter

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The only women’s shelter in Coastal Georgia just got a $200,000 donation.

Renovations started Monday on the Union Mission’s Parker’s House Emergency Housing Program.

It’s the former home of JC Lewis Healthcare. Soon, Parker’s House will provide food, stable housing and employment for up to 100 women a year.

Union Mission’s CEO says donations are critical, because they already have women coming to the shelter looking for services.

“We’ve heard many stories already that will break your heart and that makes it even more important. We need to get this open and operating so we can help the people who need us so much,” Union Mission President/CEO Michael Traynor said.

Traynor says the community has shown tremendous support and donated to the shelter, to help them get started.

Union Mission says it should be ready in three to four months. They’re hoping to have a grand opening in May.

