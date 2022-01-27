Sky Cams
Roger Moss announces candidacy for school president

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roger Moss has announced he is running to be the next president for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System board.

“Parents should be able to send their kids to the school they think is best for their kids. And we’ve got to open it up. And so, if we’re going to have a great school system, we have to have school choice. Because then we have charter schools, we have all these great opportunities for kids. We’ve got to open that up.,” Moss said.

