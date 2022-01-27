Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ben Roethlisberger, who spent 18 years as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Thursday.

He made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter.

“The time has come to clean up my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers drafted the signal caller with the 11th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio), and he spent his entire NFL career with the franchise. He won two Super Bowls during that time and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIle Photo
Changes coming to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah, according to the mayor
A man dressed as the killer character Michael Myers (aka The Shape) from the "Halloween" films...
‘Halloween Ends’ filming in Savannah, looking for extras
Hearing loud booms? It’s training at Fort Stewart
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.
Escaped inmate captured in Toombs Co.
Individual income tax return
What you need to know this tax season

Latest News

A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month
FIle Photo
LIVE: St. Patrick’s Day festival zone expanding, changes to permits
Transgender guest wearing skirt denied service at Atlanta restaurant