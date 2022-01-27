Sky Cams
THURSDAY | Colder this morning, but much colder weather arrives this weekend!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Under a mostly clear sky, it’s colder this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s in most neighborhoods. Patchy frost is possible, but a light freeze should keep it pretty patchy through the morning commute.

Under lots of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-50s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 50s between 1 and 3 p.m. It’ll get chilly, pretty quickly, this evening. Make sure you grab a jacket if you have evening plans. Temperatures dip into the 40s by 6 p.m. and most communities wake up to mid and upper 30s Friday morning.

There will be more clouds around Friday as a strong cold front approaches. A couple rain showers are possible through the day; mainly afternoon and evening. But, most will miss-out on the rain.

Get ready for a frigid weekend!

Much colder air and breezy winds enter the forecast Friday night. It’ll feel like it’s around 20° in Savannah Saturday morning with an actual temperature close to freezing. We’ll struggle to reach the mid-40s, with breezy winds, Saturday afternoon and as winds relax Saturday evening... the temperature plummets. Most neighborhoods will drip into the low to mid-20s along and west of I-95. Now is the time to make sure your home and garden are ready for a hard freeze. Beaches may, briefly, reach the freezing mark Sunday morning.

Have a great day,

Cutter

