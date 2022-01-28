Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter removed as Chair of Council after city council vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A heated council meeting as members vote to remove an Alderwoman as Chair of Council.

“It doesn’t matter about the chair when one day I’m going to be the Mayor, so carry on,” said Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

City Council members arguing following a vote to remove Alderwoman Kesha-Gibson Carter from the position of Chair of the Council.

A lot of accusations and arguments broke out when this item came up.

The vote was 6-1. Mayor Van Johnson, Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan, Alderwoman Estella Shabazz, Alderman Kurtis Purtee, Alderman Detric Leggett and Alderman Nick Palumbo all voted for Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter’s removal from the position of Chair of Council.

There was a lot of back and forth between council members and people from the community who could not speak on her behalf.

“I move to remove Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter from the council office position of council chairman,” said District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

“And Mr. Purtee, if we look at this crap you pulled at Garden City, you shouldn’t even be carrying a badge or a gun,” said Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

“Now enough is enough... enough is enough. Take the personality out of it, take the emotion out of it and let’s do what we’re supposed to do for the City, for these people,” said Post 2 At-Large Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely.

At this point in the meeting, Mayor Van Johnson had to remind council and the public that this was not a public hearing.

“I’m not gonna major in the minor. I’m not going to get caught up in the semantics of who’s here, who’s on first and who’s on second. I’m in the Post 1 seat and I’m gonna be in the Post 1 seat until the citizens of Savannah move me up a little bit higher,” said Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

The mayor says council can remove an officer, but it would be inappropriate to replace them. This is not Alderwoman Gibson-Carter’s first time she has been at odds with council. Here’s what led up to this point:

It is unclear what’s next with Alderwoman Gibson-Carter’s position. It’s important for people to know this does not mean she’s removed from Council.

