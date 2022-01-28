Artic air moves in this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cool start to Friday morning, but not quite as chilly as yesterday morning.

Temperatures only climb into the 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. pic.twitter.com/aj2903kAgg — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 28, 2022

Temperatures climb to the upper 40s by noon with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s. Increased cloud cover along with a northerly breeze will help keep us cool, holding afternoon temperatures about ten degrees below average. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry today.

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 10:53 I 7.3′ 4:28PM I 0.6′ 10:58PM

If you have Friday evening plans, you’ll want to dress warm! Temperatures drop into the 40s after sunset with wind chills in the upper 30s by the second half of the evening.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day: Saturday morning will feel very cold with a light freeze likely for Savannah and communities west of town. Factor in the wind and it will “feel like” it is closer to 20 degrees at sunrise on Saturday. Despite the sunshine, it’ll be breezy and cold with highs only in the mid 40s Saturday afternoon. For the evening, jackets will be needed with outdoor plans!

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures will likely drop to the mid 20s for Savannah, which would be our coldest air in just over four years! Inland communities will be in the lower 20s, with the coldest air along and north of I-16. Plan on a hard freeze, protecting your plants, pipes, pets and people who may need extra assistance in the cold. In addition to the cold thermometer temperatures, wind chills will be in the upper teens at times before sunrise. After the very cold start to the day, sunshine will help us warm back up into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

Dry weather extends into the work week, with temperatures starting out near freezing at daybreak in Savannah Monday morning. This is when our gradual warmup begins, with highs back in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday and lower 70s possible Wednesday afternoon!

Rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday with cooler air filtering in again for the weekend.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

