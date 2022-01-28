Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Commissioners receive update on COVID

By Sean Evans
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State data shows COVID case numbers driven by the omicron variant are starting to level off in Chatham County.

But the top administrator of the Chatham County Health Department told County Commissioners Friday morning the transmission rate is still very high, and the true number of current COVID cases is likely higher than the numbers show, because more people are using at-home tests and those results do not get reported to the state.

“And so it’s really difficult to say yet if we’re seeing a true decline because we know there’s so much transmission in the community. A lot of that is being tested with the rapid, at-home tests. So I just want to caveat that these are very encouraging numbers, but we have to continue to monitor those,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Chatham County Health Department.

Dr. Rustin says while the health department is not tracking at-home positive test results, they still encourage people to follow quarantine protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

