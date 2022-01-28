Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Chatham Co. Police give 2021 year-end crime stats

*
*(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners got a good look at year-end crime stats from Chatham County Police Friday morning. Chief Jeff Hadley revealed overall crime was up compared to 2020.

But, the department isn’t necessarily using 2020 as a benchmark, and instead looking at years before that for crime comparisons.

Chief Hadley noted they see 2020 as an anomaly, with a lot of folks staying home because of COVID.

So, Chief Hadley also showed commissioners crime stats from 2019, a year where total crime was actually four percent higher than last year. 2021 saw spikes in commercial burglaries, mail and package thefts and road rage incidents involving guns in the unincorporated county.

Violent crime incidents also increased in 2021, primarily driven up by aggravated assaults. Another issue Chief Hadley pointed out another issue his department continues to battle, and that’s guns being stolen out of vehicles that are in most cases unlocked. 73 guns were stolen out of vehicles last year.

That had one commissioner asking about ways to help break people of the habit of leaving guns in unlocked cars at the meeting.

“I wonder, could we potentially enforce a fee or something like that, so whenever we’re returning, give back to them, an administrative fee or something like that, for that return? Maybe to on a policy level try and create some negative reinforcement for leaving your car unlocked with a gun in it,” said District 6 Commissioner Aaron Whitely.

County Manager Lee Smith said he would pose that question to the county attorney to see if that could be a possibility.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Hwy 21 in Effingham Co.
A heated debate among Savannah City Council members Thursday night following a vote to remove...
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter removed as Chair of Council after city council vote
FIle Photo
Proposal to expand St. Patrick’s Day festival zone, changes to permits
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Fort Stewart units on alert status about possible deployment to support NATO

Latest News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady made a campaign stop today in Baxley.
Gov. Kemp makes campaign stop in Baxley
File Photo
St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to Tybee Island
Liberty County School System logo.
Liberty Co. schools returning to in-person instruction
Family, friends of Kamarion Burdette
Family of Kamarion Burdette looking for answers