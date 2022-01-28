Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp makes campaign stop in Baxley

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady made a campaign stop in Baxley.

The Governor stopped by several towns throughout South Georgia over the past two days including Screven.

At his stop, he spoke about rural broadband being one of the projects in the works. The Governor also mentioned the development of the Bryan County Mega Site.

“We’ve got a bunch of stuff in the pipeline so we’re just continuing to push those issues every single day. We got great companies like Gulfstream expanding, we got the hospitality and tourism industry coming back in Savannah and up and down the coast,” Gov. Kemp said.

Governor Kemp also said he’s going to continue to focus more on this part of the state.

