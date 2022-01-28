I-16 Flyover Coalition presents proposal to Savannah City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council hearing about a proposal to tear down the I-16 flyover going into downtown.

The I-16 flyover removal coalition presented its proposal to Savannah’s city council during a workshop Thursday.

The flyover goes right over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, connecting I-16 to Liberty Street.

But critics say, it unfairly impacts the surrounding neighborhood. The coalition says the area was home to Savannah’s old Union Station - and a vibrant, diverse area of town before the interstate came through.

They say city studies show it won’t impact traffic and they feel with federal funding, it could be a great opportunity for the city to right a wrong.

“It’s almost a blank slate and an opportunity to extend the street grid but perhaps think differently about what development looks like in Downtown Savannah,” said Denise Grabowski, Co-chair of the I-16 Flyover Coalition.

The coalition says Senator Raphael Warnock and former Mayor Edna Jackson support the proposal.

