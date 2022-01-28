Sky Cams
ITCHING, SNEEZING, WHEEZING?

Southern Allergy is here to help with spring allergies!
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southern Allergy & Asthma and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southern Allergy & Asthma, visit www.southernallergy.net.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring is already in the air, and you can tell by just looking at all the pollen coating your car.

Those tiny pollen particles will trigger allergy symptoms in millions of people every year.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, can affect your ability to work or go to school, disrupt sleep, exacerbate asthma or lead to sinus infections.

Top symptoms reported are itching nose, mouth, throat, eyes; sneezing, runny nose, congestion, wheezing, cough, tearing eyes and dark circles.

Don’t let your allergies keep you inside. We can help improve your quality of life.

If you have questions about our services, accepted forms of insurance, our facility, or our physicians, please feel free to contact us during normal business hours by phone.

Call us, Southern Allergy & Asthma, at 912-303-WELL (9335) or visit our website for more information.

We have three locations for your convenience:

  • 5223 Paulsen Street, Savannah, GA 31405
  • 423 S Columbia Avenue, Rincon, GA 31326
  • 1000 Towne Center Boulevard, Suite 305, Pooler, GA 31322

For hours of operation, check out our contact us page.

Southern Allergy & Asthma PC, AllerVie Health

