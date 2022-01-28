Sky Cams
Liberty Co. schools returning to in-person instruction

Liberty County School System logo.
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County schools have been virtual since January 20. Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday.

With the return to full-time, in-person instruction for Liberty County on Monday, administrators say they’re excited to be back face-to-face.

Soon, students will return to the halls of Liberty County Schools like the Bradwell Institute. The district has been virtual for seven school days due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry says the schools and buses have been thoroughly cleaned and are ready for students. Dr. Perry also says they’re only expecting about 15 staff absences on Monday.

“I feel very good about where we are. We’re just going to see what Monday is like, but I’m anticipating a good day. I’m anticipating that we’ll be able to move down the road and educate our children,” Dr. Perry said.

Dr. Perry says they’ll still follow COVID mitigation efforts as they return to in-person instruction.

