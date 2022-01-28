Sky Cams
Making venison chili with grits, apple and cheddar

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you don’t have plans next weekend, Jekyll Island is the place to be! Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is back, and we’re giving you a sneak peek at all the amazing food you’ll be able to enjoy.

Clayton Rollison, Executive Chef at Callawassie Island, will be sharing his talents all weekend long, and joined us in the WTOC kitchen to make venison chili with grits, apple and cheddar.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

