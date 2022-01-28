Sky Cams
Mighty Eighth Air Force celebrates 80 years

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 80 years ago, the Mighty Eighth Air Force was officially formed in Savannah. January 28 is an historic day not only for the United States but for this community.

On Jan. 28, 1942, a group of 7 men met at the National Guard Armory on Bull Street in Savannah and that is when the charter for the Eighth Air Force was created. The Mighty Eighth grew to 350,000 members that served during World War II, and 26,000 of those men were killed in action.

On the 80th anniversary of it’s founding, the Mighty Eighth Museum wants to celebrate these brave men and their service and sacrifice. The museum staff says the men in the mighty eighth saved the world and here they save their stories.

“Their job was two fold, number one to cripple the Nazi war making machine by destroying their factories and transportation hubs and then to also clear the skies of the German air force so that made the D Day landing invasion that much easier and they were successful in both areas,” said Pete Nichols from the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

You can learn more about their missions at the museum which is open 6 days a week and closed on Mondays. On Friday, they are kicking off a year long celebration today of the 80th anniversary with $8 admission to the museum and 8% off in the gift shop.

Click here for more information.

