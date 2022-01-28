Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Hwy 21 in Effingham Co.
FIle Photo
Proposal to expand St. Patrick’s Day festival zone, changes to permits
A heated debate among Savannah City Council members Thursday night following a vote to remove...
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter removed as Chair of Council after city council vote
Fort Stewart units on alert status about possible deployment to support NATO
Still no arrests in the case of a man murdered in Feiler Park almost five years ago.
Family offering $15,000 reward for information on unsolved murder

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
AUDIO: Pennsylvania lt. gov.: Bridge collapse 'surreal'
Several law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on...
Police shoot, kill man walking along interstate in Tenn.
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
Key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years