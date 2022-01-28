Savannah Traffick Jam raising awareness about human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The seventh annual Savannah Traffick Jam will be at Savannah State on Friday and Saturday to raise awareness about human trafficking in the coastal empire.

The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council is calling on the community to help with the issue of human trafficking. Throughout the two day conference, experts and survivors want to help educate and stand together to fight this crime.

There will be specific training for law enforcement, social workers, mental health professionals and educators on working with human trafficking victims. There will also be a public session that is open to anyone to come talk about the issues. SIDC says they host this event every year to raise awareness but it is especially important this year as the ongoing pandemic has caused additional hurdles for trafficking victims.

“Resources and non profits are losing funding so there are less places for victims to go and as a result those who have sought help and have started working on moving past this will go back to their traffickers because they don’t have any other way to meet their basic needs,” said Brenna Filbrun, the Chair of the General Public Module at Savannah Traffick Jam.

If you are interested in learning more about those vulnerabilities that can lead to trafficking and how to help become part of the solution, the public session is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Savannah State. During that time you can hear from a survivor, learn from the task force about all forms of trafficking and do some activities to keep the conversation going.

There will be registration the day of the event but you can also take a look at the schedule.

