Series of events hosted on Tybee Island to celebrate Black history

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Black History Month is just days away and the Tybee MLK organization announced a series of events they’re hosting to celebrate the role African-Americans played in the nation’s history.

For the first time the Tybee Post Theater is partnering with Tybee MLK to host this program series. Each event, organizers say, serves as a conversation starter and a way for people to be made aware of the history that happened right in their backyard.

“I think it’s important to continue the dialogue and to progress and move forward so we don’t have the same stigmas or the same perception that we did during those times,” Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Evan Goetz said.

The series of events will showcase “The American Experience – In Color.”

“Being able to see the other person as a human being and recognizing the challenges that that other person experiences and acting to help alleviate those challenges,” Adult Education on Tybee Chair Ken Williams said.

The programs kick off on Feb. 16 with a panel of local experts and historians who will reflect on and discuss the history of Georgia’s largest auction of the enslaved, The Weeping Time auction.

“For people to be aware of this happened in our community, just right down the road, and we just can’t ignore that,” Williams said.

Then, people can come to watch a screening of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” or “Imitation of Life.”

Goetz says even though these movies were made decades ago, the messages they portray are still significant even in 2022.

“People may see 1967, 1959 movies and say, ‘why are you showing those?’ Well, again, we’re having those conversations today. I think those conversations are still really important,” Goetz said.

To round out the series, people can enjoy a workshop on music and the civil rights movement on February 19 with a concert by Crys Matthews to close out the night.

“Making sure that we have cross-programming. Cross-programming for all ages understanding our history,” Tybee MLK coordinator Julia Pearce said.

Just two years ago the City of Tybee passed a Race Equity Resolution to promote justice and racial equality in the city. Honoring Black History Month in this way, they say, continues this effort.

“This is a way for us to sensitize people to what’s going on around the community,” Williams said.

Organizers say they hope people take the time to come and celebrate with them to learn more about African American culture, challenges and achievements.

“We’re all connected in some way, so I think it’s nice to show empathy, sympathy toward one another,” Goetz said.

All the events will take place here at the Tybee Post Theater. Some of them are ticketed.

