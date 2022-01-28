St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Patrick’s Day parade on Tybee Island is back for its 20th year after being canceled the last two years.

Parade organizers say they’re looking forward to a big turn out and a lot of fun.

Organizers say the parade will be just like it’s always been. It’ll start at Memorial Park and travel down Butler Avenue before ending at the pier.

The last time parade participants marched down Butler Avenue was in 2019. In 2020, the permit for the parade was pulled the morning of.

While the city did find ways to still celebrate during the pandemic, the parade is a tradition they’re glad to have back. The application process is now open for people to register to walk in the parade.

Organizers say they expect to have between 80 and 100 participants. Most of the participants are local to Tybee, but the Grand Marshal of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will be walking in Tybee’s too. The parade will be held on March 12, the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

“People are just getting excited. You know, your phones starting to ring everybody was really asking if we were going to have a parade, so hopefully we’ll be able to get the permit at the next council meeting and we’re gearing up for a big parade,” Tybee Irish Heritage Celebration Committee Chairman Jay Burke said.

Burke says on the morning of the parade there will be a mass at St. Michaels at 11 a.m. and the parade will start at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.