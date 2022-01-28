Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash on Hwy 21 in Effingham Co.
A heated debate among Savannah City Council members Thursday night following a vote to remove...
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter removed as Chair of Council after city council vote
FIle Photo
Proposal to expand St. Patrick’s Day festival zone, changes to permits
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Fort Stewart units on alert status about possible deployment to support NATO

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine