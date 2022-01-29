‘Communities were disrupted’, People hope I-16 Ramp Removal Restores Downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah coalition is working to restore history by tearing down the I-16 flyover.

The ramp goes right over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, connecting I-16 to Montgomery Street.

The I-16 Ramp Removal Coalition and community hopes change is on the way.

“Separation or division is not good for a neighborhood or community,” said Richard Shinhoster, Member of the I-16 Flyover Coalition.

This area was once home to Savannah’s historic Union Station.

Travelers in the 1960s would get off the train here, allowing businesses to thrive until the train station was torn down to make room for a new route to Downtown.

“That was a part of the fabric of Old West Broad Street,” said Shinhoster.

The community on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. said back in the day, this was a thriving area for businesses before the flyover was built. They hope its removal will help restore some of the culture in downtown Savannah.

“People moved South. Businesses moved South. Communities were disrupted. The community we served with our record shop was just decimated,” said Shinhoster.

Richard Shinhoster owned a record shop over here in the ‘60s. Now, he owns an African import shop in the same area.

He’s working to remove the ramp so the district can go back to the way it was.

“We have a chance to really look at a gateway to Savannah that would really represent the historic district could be developed,” he said.

The city has been talking about this for more than 10 years. In plans presented to city council, they said the ramp’s removal can improve traffic, free up some land and possibly add affordable housing.

Michael Johnson, owner of Hempire Hut CBD Dispensary, is all for it.

“It would give the small businesses in this area a chance to be seen and draw in more attention,” Johnson said.

He said there’s no reason to remove it if the financial benefits aren’t there.

“It’s not that we’re not getting it, but it’s just a matter of how many people have to go this way for convenience purposes. If you don’t have to go this way, 9 times outta 10...you won’t go this way so you won’t know what’s over here,” Johnson said.

The coalition said the urgency now is possible funding from the federal infrastructure bill, but we’re still at least a couple of years from making anything happen.

View the full presentation to council below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.