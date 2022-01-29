FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze, temperatures drop into the 20s Sunday AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures only made it to the mid 40s Saturday afternoon, foreshadowing a very cold night across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. If you have dinner plans, you’ll want to take your winter coat along with you!

Evening plans? Dress warm! Our wind chill drops into the 20s shortly after sunset. pic.twitter.com/NSpse7AeeZ — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 29, 2022

Temperatures drop into the 30s after sunset with wind chills in the 20s! Some of us will even drop below freezing before midnight.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day: Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20s by daybreak for Savannah and inland communities. This will likely be our coldest night in about four years! Islands and beaches even have a shot at dropping into the upper 20s at daybreak. Prepare for a hard freeze before bed by protecting your pipes, pets, plants and people who might not have access to necessary heating.

Thankfully, there won’t be much wind, but even a light breeze will drop the wind chill into the upper teens early Sunday morning. Sunshine will assist in warming us up on Sunday, with temperatures rising above freezing by midmorning. Afternoon highs will then climb to the mid 50s accompanied by a southwesterly breeze around ten miles per hour.

The work week won’t start off nearly as cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s during the Monday morning commute. In fact, this is the start to a gradual warming trend through the middle of the week. Highs return to the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon with a few clouds around. Dry weather extends into Wednesday when afternoon highs will top out close to 70 degrees.

Our next front will likely arrive on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain with it Thursday into Friday. This will drop temperatures from the 70-degree range to close out the week back to the mid 50s for highs on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates as we continue to time out this front and the rain chance it’ll bring!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

