Leaders of sexual assault, domestic violence shelters worry about 2023 funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Agencies that help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Georgia are looking for ways to make up for dwindling federal assistance.

If they don’t, the services they provide to victims could suffer.

Dozens of executive directors from all across Georgia met virtually Friday morning to talk about the dire situation they’re facing.

Cheryl Branch, Executive Director of Safe Shelter in Savannah said, “CJCC which is a state agency, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, that certifies all of these domestic violence and sexual assault centers…they’re projecting a 16-percent additional reduction in VOCA funds for 2023. So it’ll be a total loss of 36-percent.”

Branch explained the federal aid from VOCA, or Victims of Crime Act, pays for their outreach, follow-up and transitional housing programs. If the funds are reduced as projected, they’ll have $120,000 less in 2023 for those programs.

Branch said, “These are vital, vital programs. The outreach program provides temporary protective orders to those victims that don’t need to come in the shelter. Last year, they helped 557 people get temporary protective orders.”

Last year, the Biden administration signed a law that will eventually reverse the funding reduction for victim service providers. But in the mean time, victim advocates across the state are asking Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to use discretionary American Rescue Plan funds to fill in the gap until the federal funding comes back.

“There’s federal criteria for what can be funded through the ARP. We have those applications, we got over 15-hundred of them for rural broadband, water and sewer projects, and then for economic impact. The legislators who were involved with grading those projects, we’re reviewing those now to make sure they meet the federal guidelines,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp when asked about funding requests from shelters.

Governor Kemp said his office will make an announcement in the near future on who or what will receive some of the billions of dollars in federal aid.

