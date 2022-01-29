Sky Cams
Long Co. retires Jamin Davis’ #25 jersey

Jamin Davis became the first Long County football player to have his jersey retired, but after his ceremony, he said he hopes he’s not the last.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LCHS welcomed home one of it’s brightest stars Friday night. Between the girls and boys basketball games, the Blue Tide retired their number 25 football jersey worn by Jamin Davis, a linebacker for the Washington Football team now, he was selected 19th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after a stand-out career at the University of Kentucky.

“Knowing that I’ve got people around here that’s basically looking at me as a guy that’s doing everything the right way, you know,” Davis said. “I mean, that’s what you want to be remembered for.”

Davis was also presented with a key to the city from Ludowici Mayor Jim Fuller, and Robert Parker, the chairman of the Long County Commissioners, declared a proclamation in his honor.

He took time to sign autographs, take pictures, and give advice to other student-athletes.

“Don’t let nobody tell you that you can’t do something, because that was the one thing I always dealt with when I was out here is coming across different people basically shooting down my dreams-- well trying to at least,” Davis added.

He said he hopes his success lays the foundation for other Blue Tide athletes, and by the look of things in the gym that night, the foundation is sturdy.

“One of our young 8th graders on the way out here tonight said, ‘hey coach, I want to be next,’ and so, that’s huge for our kids to have that mindset that they want to be just like Jamin,” said Long County Head Football Coach Mike Pfiester.

The number 25 jersey in the hallways will remind every Blue Tide class that rolls in, you can get anywhere from Ludowici, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

