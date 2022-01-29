New learning center honors fallen Long County deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In January of 2020, WTOC brought you the tragic news of the death of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman. Whiteman died in the line of duty during a high-speed chase on Highway 57.

Now, two years later, his family is keeping his legacy alive by making one of his life-long dreams come true.

“This is our lobby… here, mindset is everything.”

Alisa-Ann Whiteman, Sheldon’s wife, gives a tour of the new Deputy Whiteman Inclusive Academy.

“We always wanted to open a place for children with special needs,” said Alisa-Ann Whiteman.

The Academy recently held a ribbon cutting on the anniversary of Deputy Whiteman’s passing. It was always a dream of the couple’s to own something like this.

“I pray that this will allow his legacy to live on, his love for children with special needs. We will be here serving the community, so we want his name to continue living on,” said Whiteman.

Alisa-Ann says the facility aims to provide individualized tutoring to children with special needs in a therapeutic environment.

“So, we’ll be targeting their goals, being that strong tower for the family. Providing them specialized instruction, so the child can master their goals.”

The Academy was made possible through a partnership with Team Blue Line, a non-profit that supports families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

“We, at Team Blue Line, have paid for their first year of rent for the building so she doesn’t have to worry about that. We want her to get on her feet. We want this academy to be successful and beneficial to the community she’s in,” said Chad Wallace of Team Blue Line.

The building on Elma G. Miles Parkway in Hinesville is decorated in blue in dedication and recognition of being a blue line family.

“The blues that we use in his honor, it’s just beautiful,” said Whiteman.

The academy is set to be fully operational by mid-February.

The Deputy Whiteman Inclusive Academy is currently enrolling students for their tutoring services. For information on how to apply and to learn more about the academy’s mission, visit https://deputywhitemaninclusiveacademy.org/.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.