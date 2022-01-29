Sky Cams
Savannah Police respond to shots fired on Darwin Street(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the 1100 block of Darwin Street around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a single vehicle crash into the canal and possible shooting.

Officers say they were not able to locate any occupants of the vehicle when responding to the crash. While in the area, police did locate a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

