Boil water advisory lifted for Palmetto Bluff residents

The boil water advisory for Palmetto Bluff residents has been lifted.
The boil water advisory for Palmetto Bluff residents has been lifted.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - The boil water advisory for Palmetto Bluff residents has been lifted.

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that the latest water sample analyses indicated the water in Palmetto Bluff was free from bacteria and safe for consumption.

The advisory to boil water used for drinking or cooking was issued January 27 due to low pressure after a water line break.

Officials suggest residents flush their systems, run bath water and sink faucets for 10 minutes or until the water is clear.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

