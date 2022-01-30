Sky Cams
Savannah National Wildlife Refuge completes controlled burn

Savannah National Wildlife Refuge prescribed burn
Savannah National Wildlife Refuge prescribed burn(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion and Hayley Boland
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you saw smoke around Savannah toward Wilmington Island Saturday, it was part of a prescribed burn.

Firefighters stationed at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge burned more than 400 acres of land Saturday.

Burns like these help to clear the land and prevent future fires. While high winds were a concern, refuge rangers say the layout of the land kept the operation safe.

“In this particular case, the way that the vegetation is and the way the impoundments are, there’s a lot of barriers, natural barriers, so there’s not going to be any risk of the fire jumping or getting out of the confined area they’re trying to burn,” said Amy Ochoa, a refuge ranger.

The burn also helps the land become more habitable for birds at the refuge.

