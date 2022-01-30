Two injured after pursuit ending in Long County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are injured after fleeing from police in Liberty County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a red Dodge Avenger for speeding and failure to dim headlights on GA 38 near mile marker 7 in Liberty County just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say the driver, 19-year-old Dalvin Adams of Hinesville, refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit went through Hinesville into Walthourville, continuing on GA 119 to Tibet Road entering Long County.

Adams lost control and flipped the vehicle, ejecting himself and passenger 20-year-old Dexter Martin, also of Hinesville.

Both Adams and Martin were taken to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

