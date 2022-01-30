Warmer weather builds in this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After starting out this morning in the mid 20s, temperatures rebounded nicely with highs in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon!

We’ll fall back into the 40s shortly after sunset with cloud cover increasing a bit overnight into Monday morning.

We aren't quite as cool this evening, but temperatures will still dip into the 40s after sunset! pic.twitter.com/GEzcbc4iKL — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 30, 2022

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.6′ 7:43PM I -0.2′ 2:11PM I 8.0′ 8:40PM

It’ll be a cool start to the work week, but temperatures will be above freezing overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s away from the coastline. We’ll see a quick warm up, as temperatures climb near 60 degrees at sunrise, topping out in the mid 60s during the afternoon.

This warmer and drier pattern continues through the middle of the work week as morning lows remain above freezing for the next week or so. Highs will actually be a bit above average as temperatures top out in the mid 60s on Tuesday and upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday will likely be our warmest day this week, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s! This is also when we will see our next front approach, bringing our next best rain chance late Thursday into Friday. Despite the rain around, highs should still top out near 70 degrees Friday afternoon. Rain clears out as we head into the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

