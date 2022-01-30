Water resource official gives tips to best protect pipes from frigid temps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight will be the coldest night we’ve seen in a while, and the temperature dropping could mean problems for your house, specifically the pipes.

“We need to be mindful of the four P’s: People, pets, plants and pipes,” said Environment Manager for Savannah’s Water Resources Department Laura Walker.

As the area prepares for some of the coldest air in four years, water officials are warning you to take steps now to protect your pipes from the cold.

“We need to be mindful to protect our pipes and how to keep the water from freezing inside and busting them,” said Walker.

Walker says the most the important thing to keep in mind is where your water shut off valve is.

“For most people in Savannah, since we are an older city and have an older housing stock, that’s going to be your water meter, which is most likely near the sidewalk or next to the street,” said Walker.

Outside your house, Walker says to disconnect hoses from faucets cover your spigots.

“It’s not a bad idea to put some insulation around that if you have time or maybe some blankets or towels. Just anything to protect it just a little bit more,” said Walker.

Inside your home, Walker says to pay special attention to pipes and faucets that are along outside walls.

“The best way to prevent your pipes from freezing is just to let it drip a little bit,” said Walker. “Also think about opening the cabinet doors, just to get some heat for those pipes.”

Walker says pipe bursts can put a big dent in homeowners’ wallets.

“The range varies of course, depending on where it is and how quickly you can get to it and are able to turn your water off, but it can cost thousands,” Walker said.

But, Walker says dripping your faucets is a small price to pay to prevent a huge problem.

“When you compare that to what a frozen pipe may cost you to fix and repair, it’s really a simple thing to do,” Walker said.

And if your pipe does burst?

“Don’t panic, just shut the water off, call a plumber, and get to it as quick as you can,” said Walker.

