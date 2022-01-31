Bengals fans celebrate AFC Championship win on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and the Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the big game.

Tybee Island felt like Cincinnati Sunday evening after the Bengals’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Sand Bar hosted a Bengals watch party Sunday afternoon. Owners and mother-daughter duo Jennifer Knox and Pam Hessler have tricked the place out.

Bengals gear is everywhere and the two were born and raised in Cincinnati before moving to Tybee.

Knox says the last time the Bengals were in an AFC championship game was when she was eight years old, so just getting to experience the game was a huge deal to her.

Her mom Pam said that her love not only goes to the city of Cincinnati but also to the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Burrow is the best thing that happened to Cincinnati in years and years and we’re loving every minute of it. We love all our receivers. We love Chase and all of the guys out there and we invite Ochocinco to come party with us but he didn’t answer my tweet,” said Pam Hessler, owner of The Sand Bar.

That was a shout out there to former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson. Even though there was no sign of Ochocinco here on Tybee Sunday, that didn’t stop people from bringing the energy.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.