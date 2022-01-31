Blackshear welcomes Bennett home with champion’s parade

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday Pierce County welcomed it’s favorite national champion home to Blackshear.

Just 20 days after Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national title since 1980, he returned to his hometown as they held a champions parade.

Bennett was presented with a key to the city of Blackshear, and the Savannah Quarterback Club named him their Collegiate Football Player of the Year, presenting him with a custom Stetson hat.

Georgia State Representative Buddy Carter declared a proclamation in his honor.

Bennett said that coming back home to celebrate with the people that cheered him on under the Friday night lights was special.

“When you know everybody and they know you and you care about them, you know, it gives extra meaning- extra incentive to do well, because you want to make those folks proud.”

In the small town, it seemed as though everyone had a story about the former walk-on-turned-National Champion.

Pat Bullard drove up from Florida to cheer on the senior.

“He did what he had to do to get where he is and he never gave up.”

Michael Morgan recalled watching Bennett in the rec leagues in Brantley County.

“He was throwing 45 yard passes as a five and six year-old. Dead on the money.”

Parker Smith attended high school with Bennett and was there in Indianapolis when the Dawgs won the title.

“Knowing him the person he is and how hard he worked to get where he is today is just crazy. That’s really-- his story is like something you don’t hear every day.”

Bennett wasn’t the only champion Pierce County celebrated Sunday afternoon. Due to COVID, they never got to recognize their 2020 state championship football team properly.

Before Stetson was a champion, his younger brothers, Knox and Luke were. They were juniors on that championship Bears team.

Bennett said celebrating them was more special than celebrating his own championship.

“At the time, that was the most- the happiest I’ve ever felt. It was the most rewarding victory, and it still is. Even after the National Championship,” he said in a press conference. “I mean, they took it to heights that we really didn’t even believe was possible.”

He said bringing the entire Peach State a long-anticipated championship is hard to describe, but he’s enjoyed seeing the joy it has brought Bulldog fans.

“I’ve gained a bit more of an appreciation for, you know, how much football means to this state and what it does to people who aren’t even involved in the program, and you know, everybody is doing better, you know? And you can’t plan on that, but it makes me happy.”

A t-shirt in the store front summed it all up: Blackshear, Georgia- where champions live.

