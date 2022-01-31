Effingham Co. looking at redistricting plan for elementary schools

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District saw another big boost in student population this school year, and say they anticipate it to continue.

“We’ve really seen a tremendous amount of growth in Effingham County,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

And the new school year brought with it a new bunch of students to the district.

“We saw upwards of 550 to 600 new students who enrolled here in Effingham County,” said Dr. Ford.

While they say the growth is a good reflection on their county and schools, it also means making adjustments.

“So, it’s caused us to look at different pockets of areas in the county that are a little more congested than others,” Dr. Ford says.

One of the most congested pockets, “We’re getting close to a point at South Effingham Elementary School where it could potentially be an overcrowding issue,” Dr. Ford says.

SEES alone has close to 1100 students currently enrolled.

Meaning, in an effort to keep class sizes down, “unfortunately, we have to have a redistricting process when we experience this kind of growth,” said Dr. Ford.

Not necessarily what most parents want to hear.

“This is the best school for my child and now they’re going to have to go to a school that’s three times further away,” said one parent at the district last public hearing on the plan.

A frustration Dr. Ford can understand, but he points to a loophole of sorts they offer families who don’t want to move schools.

“If you’re a current student in that school we’ll allow you to stay as long as your family provides transportation,” Dr. Ford said.

Of course, some parents worry many will take this route causing a backup of cars during pickup and drop off.

An issue Dr. Ford says the district is looking at.

Although it’s not an easy process for anyone, Dr. Ford says a small silver lining can be found through it all.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve really heard through this process is that almost all of them love the schools that they’re in and that’s a testament to the teachers and staff at those schools.”

At this time nothing is set in stone and you have another chance to give the district feedback at a public presentation this Wednesday February 2 at 2 p.m.

A decision will not be made on redistricting until February 17.

For more information, including a slideshow and video from the previous meeting, click here.

For the full video, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.