Federal judge rejects plea deal for Travis McMichael

FILE PHOTO - Travis McMichael is questioned by prosecutors on Nov. 18, 2021, in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial.
FILE PHOTO - Travis McMichael is questioned by prosecutors on Nov. 18, 2021, in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial.(WRDW)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge has rejected a plea deal ahead of a hate crimes trial for one of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

The judge rejected the plea deal Monday afternoon for Travis McMichael.

The plea deal for Gregory McMichael will be discussed next.

Arbery’s mother says she just found out about the plea deal for the McMichaels on Monday morning and called it ridiculous and disrespectful.

According to her attorney, Lee Merritt, the deal would have allowed the McMichaels to move to federal custody and serve the first 30 years of their sentences instead of serving their life sentences in state prison. Merritt says this would be a less harsh punishment because federal facilities are less crowded and better funded than state prisons. Merritt argued the plea deal was nothing more than a favor to the McMichaels from the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia declined to comment on Merritt’s remarks.

