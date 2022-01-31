Sky Cams
How to make Zero Proof Mocktails with Bar Julian

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January is almost over, and if one of your resolutions was to cut back on alcohol, you’re definitely not alone! If you still love the taste of cocktails, but want to enjoy them without the booze, we have some recipes for you try.

Chelsea DeMark, Beverage Director at Bar Julian, the rooftop bar at Thompson Savannah, showed us two mocktails you can make at home. These drinks use zero proof liquor, which have the taste of gin and tequila, but without the alcohol. DeMark also shared what you need to make your own zero proof mocktails.

For more information on Bar Julian, click here.

