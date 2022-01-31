Sky Cams
Local boutique prepares for ‘A Night to Shine’

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One church in Richmond Hill is gearing up for a magical night.

They’re partnering with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host “A Night to Shine,” a prom night experience for people with special needs.

The main event for “A Night to Shine” isn’t for a couple weeks, but today guests got to come to one boutique in Richmond Hill for a private shopping experience ahead of the big night.

Isabel Braswell is one of those guests. She came in to try on dresses for the big night, and brought her number one fan, her dad Tommy.

“She’s excited, it makes her feel very special,” said Tommy Braswell.

The First Baptist Church Richmond Hill is hosting “A Night to Shine,” which will be a drive thru, prom-style event for people with special needs. A virtual option is also available this year.

From dresses, to jewelry, and accessories, the guests picked out whatever they want to wear on their night to shine.

“It’s really important for our guests to have a private shopping event. A lot of big box stores can be overwhelming and also large crowds. So this is a good opportunity to have more one on one and just provide a better shopping experience,” said volunteer Jessica Shewmake.

Volunteers were on hand to make sure guests had everything they needed.

And for some, they have a personal connection to the cause.

“My youngest is six and she’s considered special needs. I think she deserves to be celebrated,” said Shewmake. “And that’s what this event does, it not only shows this particular part of our community but also their parents and caregivers that we see you, we love, we support you, and they’re worthy of being celebrated.”

And as for Tommy and daughter Isabel, who recently moved to the area, they say events like these are a welcoming sign in their new community.

“This really inspires us and gives us hope that people are still involved,” said Braswell. “These kids and adults are a major part of our society and they contribute greatly and they may be overlooked.”

A Night to Shine will take place on February 11.

For all the details on how you can get involved head to their website at www.richmondhill.org/nighttoshine

