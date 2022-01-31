Sky Cams
Loop it up Savannah receives $30,000 donation

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local organization that aims to help children with learning receives a $30,000 grant.

The Savannah Philanthropic Partners donated the money to Loop it Up Savannah.

The new program addresses learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic through yoga and expressive arts.

It also aims to help students who have trouble reading.

“Loop It Up was far in a way the organization that was doing the most in our community to help these children. They’ve got such wonderful programs and are working with Title 1 students’ kind of all over the city. So, we were very thrilled to be able to give this grant to them,” Sheila Grossman said.

This is the first year of the philanthropy doing this for a local non-profit.

