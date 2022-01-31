Man convicted in connection with 2014 Hazlehurst murders

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Waycross man will spend his life in prison for the murders of a mother and son.

In the last week, a jury convicted Gerald Wright on charges connected to the shooting deaths of Mary Lee Chambers and her son, Javonnie Chambers

The investigation into the 2014 killings determined Wright, along with two co-defendants, drove from Jacksonville, Florida to Jeff Davis County to commit the murders.

The three were arrested in 2019, that’s when police told WTOC Javonnie was believed to be the primary target of the shooting. Mary Lee’s granddaughter and two other young kids were in the home at the time of shooting.

Wright’s trial lasted three days with the jury finding him guilty of Party to the Crime of Malice Murder and Felony Murder.

The judge sentenced Wright to two sentences of Life without Parole to be served consecutively.

The two co-defendants in the case are expected to go to trial the week of May 9.

