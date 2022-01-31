Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Man convicted in connection with 2014 Hazlehurst murders

(WSMV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Waycross man will spend his life in prison for the murders of a mother and son.

In the last week, a jury convicted Gerald Wright on charges connected to the shooting deaths of Mary Lee Chambers and her son, Javonnie Chambers

The investigation into the 2014 killings determined Wright, along with two co-defendants, drove from Jacksonville, Florida to Jeff Davis County to commit the murders.

The three were arrested in 2019, that’s when police told WTOC Javonnie was believed to be the primary target of the shooting. Mary Lee’s granddaughter and two other young kids were in the home at the time of shooting.

Wright’s trial lasted three days with the jury finding him guilty of Party to the Crime of Malice Murder and Felony Murder.

The judge sentenced Wright to two sentences of Life without Parole to be served consecutively.

The two co-defendants in the case are expected to go to trial the week of May 9.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Police lights
Two injured after pursuit ending in Long County
Savannah Police respond to shots fired on Darwin Street
Savannah Police respond to shots fired on Darwin Street
‘Communities were disrupted’, People hope I-16 Ramp Removal Restores Downtown
Family, friends of Kamarion Burdette
Family of Rincon teenager killed wants answers; police say shooting was self-defense

Latest News

Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Year of the Tiger: Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday
Year of the Tiger: Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
Tybee city leaders discuss strategic plan for island
Tybee city leaders discuss strategic plan for island