MONDAY | Chilly morning gives way to a milder afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are chilly this morning. Don’t forget the jacket before you leave the house. Temperatures are forecast to bottom-out between the mid-30s and lower 40s this morning; mildest along and east of the I95 corridor.

It’ll be coldest between 7 and 8 a.m., or so. Patchy frost is possible; mainly west of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the low to mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures cool through the 50s this evening and back into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight.

A warming trend continues through mid-week with both mornings and afternoons becoming milder. Temperatures will warm past 70° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late-week. A slow-moving cold front brings a chance of showers later Thursday and Friday that may persist into the start of the weekend as chillier air filters back into the forecast.

We’ll keep you updated.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.