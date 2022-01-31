Sky Cams
Statesboro hospital hosting job fair to help with nursing shortage

East Georgia Regional Medical Center
East Georgia Regional Medical Center
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospitals are desperately working to fill nursing positions at their facilities. On Monday, one hospital in Statesboro is hosting a job fair and offering signing bonuses up to $10,000 to get more nurses in the door.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center is at capacity and has been putting patients in their Emergency Room beds for a while now because their workforce has taken a hit from the pandemic, which is now going into it’s third year.

They cannot use all of their beds simply because they do not have enough staff. Nurses in addition to Certified and Non-Certified nurse Aides are in high demand all across the country. The Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center says this has been a problem since the start of the pandemic and they have not had any relief.

Marie Burdett / Chief Nursing Officer “Nurses are looking for a work life balance more than they ever have based upon how people feel after going through COVID,” said Marie Burdett, the Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “I also think that a lot of nurses are traveling and no longer staying with one hospital.”

They hope to add to their staff during a job fair on Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. They will be doing on the spot interviews and job offers. They are offering signing bonuses for nurse aides of $2,500 and for nurses up to $10,000.

If you are interested, you can just stop by the hospital. When asking the chief nursing officer how many jobs she wanted to fill, she said as many as possible because every single one will make a difference.

