Tybee city leaders discuss strategic plan for island

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee’s city leaders met this afternoon for their annual strategic planning meeting to lay out their five-year capital investment plan.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says this meeting is all about outlining how they, as a council, want to focus their budget including spending tax dollars.

Gillen says this is the beginning of the budget process. During the meeting they will discuss how the city’s various departments can focus their resources in order to complete the projects on their to-do list. Gillen says while the list of projects is extensive, one of the biggest projects is infrastructure - things like water and sewer.

“The council will then give guidance on here’s where we want to be, here’s some things we want to get achieved. We then, as staff, can go back and start getting the tactical level things of specific projects and specific initiatives within a department to try to achieve those goals. Then we build the budget around that,” said Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen.

Gillen says the budget they build is dynamic and always changing year-to-year depending on the city’s needs, emergencies, and council resources.

