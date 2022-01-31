Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tybee Island PD: Vulture still alive after being hit, stuck to grill of vehicle

(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman hit a vulture with her vehicle. When she went to check the damage, the bird was stuck to her grill and still alive.

According to a post from the Tybee Island Police Department, a woman hit the bird while driving along rural roads in South Carolina. After stopping to check for damage, the woman found the bird lodged in the grill of her Toyota.

The woman was unable to remove the bird and didn’t have luck finding help until she came across someone with the Tybee Island Police Department.

According to the police department, officers realized the bird was still alive. They were able to free it from the vehicle and brought it inside the police department.

The department said it was seeking veterinary treatment for the bird as of Jan. 29th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two injured after pursuit ending in Long County
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Savannah Police respond to shots fired on Darwin Street
Savannah Police respond to shots fired on Darwin Street
‘Communities were disrupted’, People hope I-16 Ramp Removal Restores Downtown
Family, friends of Kamarion Burdette
Family of Rincon teenager killed wants answers; police say shooting was self-defense

Latest News

Water resource official gives tips to best protect pipes from frigid temps
Water resource official gives tips to best protect pipes from frigid temps
Local boutique prepares for ‘A Night to Shine’
Local boutique prepares for ‘A Night to Shine’
East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Statesboro hospital hosting job fair to help with nursing shortage
Exclusive shopping event for 'A Night to Shine'
Local boutique prepares for ‘A Night to Shine’