Year of the Tiger: Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the start of Lunar New Year. A day of celebration originating from Southeast Asian countries.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations for over a billion people worldwide. Whitney Gilliard serves as the chairwoman of Asian American Pacific Islander task force in Savannah. She said Lunar New Year is a hopeful time of celebration spanning across 15 days.

Now, despite the widespread observance of Lunar New Year, the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a pause on many large-scale celebrations. This year’s events also come at a time when hate crimes against Asian communities have been on the rise during the pandemic according to FBI data.

Here’s what Gilliard hopes this year’s celebrations will remind people of the AAPI community.

“In our Chinese Heritage, in our AAPI Heritage, it’s all about good virtue and bringing good virtue to your community. And I think a lot of people misunderstand that and forget that that is what our core is when there is so much hate going on. Despite what has happened in the past we will find out that the core of it is resilience, kindness, and compassion for one another,” Gilliard said.

Even though many large-scale events are canceled this year, many people are still expected to take part individually.

This year is the year of the tiger.

