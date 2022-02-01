Sky Cams
26th annual Hilton Head Island Gullah celebration begins

By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With the start of Black History Month comes the beginning of the 26th annual Hilton Head Island Gullah celebration.

The Gullah Geechee corridor stretches from North Carolina all the way down to Florida. On Hilton Head Island, preserving their culture isn’t just a focus during Black History Month, although it does bring with it a special celebration.

“We talk about it all year long, it’s just that the public doesn’t see what’s going on behind the scenes during the year but we’re real excited that the opening has arrived,” NIBCA Board of Directors Chair Dr. Roselle Wilson said.

People visiting this exhibit today know the value of this month and are excited to take part in the festivities.

“I think it’s important too because unless you really celebrate the culture of it, you really don’t know how to appreciate the changes that’s happening even now,” visitor Janet Spry said.

All the while knowing, Gullah culture and life should be recognized year round.

“We should keep the Gullah Geechee roots and culture in front of the community really at all times and certainly during Black History Month,” visitor Connie Cooper said.

Connie and Janet say seeing the celebrations get bigger and bigger each year is great. As for this year, there will be events all month long here on Hilton Head.

