Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Police say the person or people who started the fight, once identified, could face assault charges. (KYW, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BENSALEM, Pa. (KYW) - More than 40 people may have been involved in a brawl at a Golden Corral in Pennsylvania, police say. The fight allegedly broke out after a customer became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak.

Investigators are trying to figure out who started the fight that broke out Friday night at a Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Video of the incident shows punches being thrown and high chairs flying.

Police confirm the brawl may have involved more than 40 people and happened following an argument among some customers. They did not say what caused the argument, as that is still under investigation.

But former employee Dylan Becker says he heard from his friend, a current employee at the Golden Corral location, that the fight started over steak.

“There was two parties in line waiting for steak. Somebody had cut in front and then started being picky and finicky about the steaks and taking too long, and then, somebody else spoke up and said something I guess the other party didn’t like. Then, it just looks like it turned into an all-out brawl,” Becker said.

Another friend, Gaven Lauletta, heard the same details, adding that the restaurant allegedly ran out of steak, sparking the incident.

Becker says his friend, the current Golden Corral employee, was hit by a table during the incident.

“My friend, she’s in the video trying to break it up, and she told me she got hit by a table and her ankle got bruised up pretty bad. And yeah, it’s scary stuff,” he said. “I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before.”

JK Hospitality, LLC, the Golden Corral franchisee, wrote in a statement that no serious injuries have been reported.

Police say the person or people who started the fight, once identified, could face assault charges.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

