Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office releases results of community survey

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of a survey it says will help the office better serve the community.

The 30-page report lays out recommendations for the sheriff’s office to better address issues within Bryan County. Along with help from Georgia Southern University’s criminology department, the survey found the public wants the sheriff’s office to continue gathering public input.

The report also recommends the sheriff’s office examines calls for service data to better understand response times. Drug use was also a big concern, with the sheriff’s office admitting in the report that Bryan County does has a drug problem with a recommendation to conduct a needs assessment to fully understand the context of drug use within the community.

One deputy said this survey will better help the sheriff’s office keep in touch with community needs.

“When we have an open line of communication with law enforcement and the community, then we know how to keep the community safe what they need from us and also to understand our role and what we can and cannot do,” Deputy Jennifer Fleming said.

Traffic was also a major concern with residents wanting a review of current traffic enforcement strategies to better cover problem areas.

US 280 was one of the problem areas regarding traffic concerns. The Georgia Department of Transportation recently announcement improvements they plan to make along US-280 in Bryan County.

The sheriff’s office is planning to present the findings of the survey to the community at a meeting on Feb. 16.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.