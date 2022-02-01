Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
Tybee Island PD: Vulture still alive after being hit, stuck to grill of vehicle
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death