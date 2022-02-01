Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Celebrating Black History: An interview with Dr. Bertice Berry

Dr. Bertice Berry
Dr. Bertice Berry(WTOC)
By Dawn Baker
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a child growing up in a very poor single-family home in Wilmington, Delaware, Sociologist, New York Times Best Selling Author, Dr. Bertice Berry, worked hard in school and just as hard cleaning homes and banks by the time she was 12 to help her family make ends meet.

Despite good grades, one of her teachers told her she was not college material. Thankfully, another teacher believed in her. She encouraged Berry to continue to work hard and made it clear that she could do anything she set her mind to do.

“I keep saying for every person telling you no, there are 10 people whispering yes. We have to hear that yes and ignore that no. I control the house of well-being. I control how far I can go,” Dr. Berry said.

Not only did she excel in academics, but she also made history. WTOC’s Dawn Baker shares more of Dr. Berry’s story on THE News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
Fentanyl fuels deadliest year ever for overdoses in Georgia county
Tybee Island PD: Vulture still alive after being hit, stuck to grill of vehicle
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Celebrating Black History with Dr. Bertice Berry
The Beach Institute is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit.
Savannah celebrates art and culture during Black History Month
2022 Lunar New Year of the Tiger
Year of the Tiger: Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday
Loop it up Savannah receives $30,000 donation