Celebrating Black History: An interview with Dr. Bertice Berry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a child growing up in a very poor single-family home in Wilmington, Delaware, Sociologist, New York Times Best Selling Author, Dr. Bertice Berry, worked hard in school and just as hard cleaning homes and banks by the time she was 12 to help her family make ends meet.

Despite good grades, one of her teachers told her she was not college material. Thankfully, another teacher believed in her. She encouraged Berry to continue to work hard and made it clear that she could do anything she set her mind to do.

“I keep saying for every person telling you no, there are 10 people whispering yes. We have to hear that yes and ignore that no. I control the house of well-being. I control how far I can go,” Dr. Berry said.

Not only did she excel in academics, but she also made history.

