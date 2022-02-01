Sky Cams
First day of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University kicking off Black History Month by holding its 33rd annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You.”

The first day of the festival focused on National Freedom Day. The day commemorates President Abraham Lincoln signing a resolution that outlawed Slavery more than 150 years ago.

The first President of Savannah State University Richard R. Wright was a former slave. He initiated the observance of the day at the University 80 years ago.

His great granddaughter spoke about why she thinks this day is significant to education.

“I find it significant that we would take this day to mark the importance of getting an education and the kind of education you receive from an HBCU is a stellar education,” Dr. Carolyn Jordan said.

The festival is going on until Feb. 20 with in-person and virtual events. There will be dance performances, lectures and speeches and more.

